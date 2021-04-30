China's Xinjiang fully guarantees ethnic minority students' rights to learn own languages: report

Xinhua) 16:51, April 30, 2021

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- China's Xinjiang fully guarantees the rights of ethnic minority students to learn their own written and spoken languages, says a research report released Friday.

Based on the requirements of the national curriculum, Xinjiang has set up courses including Uygur, Kazak, Kirgiz, Mongolian and Xibe languages in primary and secondary schools, says the report, titled "Slanderer Adrian Zenz's Xinjiang-related Fallacies Versus the Truth," released by the Xinjiang Development Research Center.

The courses have effectively promoted the inheritance and development of ethnic minority languages and cultures, the report says.

