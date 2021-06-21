China-Europe freight-train service records over 40,000 trips

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- The China-Europe freight-train service has recorded more than 40,000 trips, with the transported goods valued at over 200 billion U.S. dollars, official data shows.

Since the first China-Europe freight train left southwest China's Chongqing Municipality in March 2011, the service has reached more than 160 cities in 22 European countries, according to a work conference of the office of the leading group on advancing Belt and Road development.

The intercontinental rail route is considered a significant part of the Belt and Road Initiative to boost trade between China and countries participating in the initiative.

When the COVID-19 pandemic impeded sea and air transport, the freight-train service emerged as a reliable choice in global logistics thanks to its safety, stability and efficiency.

Around 94,000 tonnes of anti-pandemic supplies was sent through the route, which helped to stabilize the global industrial and supply chains, according to the office.

The conference called for further efforts to step up transportation capacity and enhance transportation efficiency, stressing the strengthening of international cooperation.

The trains made 12,406 trips last year, up 50 percent year on year, the data shows.

