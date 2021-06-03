China's Xiamen posts 1,000 China-Europe freight train trips

Xinhua) 11:01, June 03, 2021

The X8098 train leaves Haicang station in Xiamen of east China's Fujian Province for Hamburg, Germany, bringing the number of train trips of China-Europe freight train service to 1,000 on June 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

XIAMEN, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Xiamen, a coastal city in east China's Fujian Province, Wednesday saw the 1,000th China-Europe freight train trip since the city launched the service in 2015.

With 50 carriages loaded with daily necessities, auto parts and other goods, the X8098 train left the Haicang station of Xiamen for Germany Wednesday morning, bringing the number of train trips of such service to 1,000.

Launched in August 2015, Xiamen's rail cargo service to Europe and Central Asia has so far transported nearly 80,000 TEUs of goods worth more than 3 billion U.S. dollars, which included electronics, machinery, daily necessities and food.

Last year, the city handled 24,112 TEUs of goods via the China-Europe freight train service. The weight and worth reached 142,400 tonnes and 962 million U.S. dollars, up 59 percent and 40 percent year on year, respectively.

To date, Xiamen's rail cargo service has linked the city with more than 30 cities in 12 countries of Europe and Central Asia.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)