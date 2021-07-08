New riverside landscape zone settles down in China's Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 15:33, July 08, 2021

The riverside landscape zone by the Shuimo river is set in Urumqi, capital of China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 7, 2021. Built by the flowing Shuimo river, the riverside landscape zone with comprehensive infrastructures integrates natural resources on shores, providing a new leisure place for residents to relax. (Photo: China News Service/ Liu Xin)

