Wood carving: time-honored handicraft of Kazakh ethnic minority in Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 15:34, July 07, 2021

Wood carving is a traditional handicraft of the Kazakh ethnic minority in China that has been passed down from generation to generation. Artisans use aspen or willow wood to carve exquisite wooden utensils, adorned with typical Kazakh patterns.

Nulisailike Dawutibieke is a wood carving artisan from the Kazakh ethnic minority in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. He often teaches his two kids this time-honored craft and makes wooden toys for them. Let's join him to explore the charm of wood carving!

