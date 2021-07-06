Home>>
The colors of Xinjiang
By Kou Jie (People's Daily Online) 15:20, July 06, 2021
Color is the touch of the eye, music to the deaf, a word out of the prejudice and darkness. The colors of Xinjiang have nagged at travelers, scholars, artists for eons, and now they are beauty made manifest, reflecting the truth and stories of its vast land and multi-ethnic people.
The colors of Xinjiang are the code to decipher its secrets. What colors does it have? What do those colors mean? A splash of color can make all the difference, and all you need to know about Xinjiang is in our latest reports.
