IFVs participate in live-fire training

China Military Online) 10:11, July 08, 2021

An infantry fighting vehicle attached to an armored detachment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command participates in a realistic live-fire training exercise in Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region on June 8, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shi Jinguang)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)