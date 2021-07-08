Home>>
IFVs participate in live-fire training
(China Military Online) 10:11, July 08, 2021
An infantry fighting vehicle attached to an armored detachment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command participates in a realistic live-fire training exercise in Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region on June 8, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shi Jinguang)
