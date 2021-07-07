China to send over 21,000 teachers to remote areas

Xinhua) 09:35, July 07, 2021

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- China plans to dispatch 21,036 teachers to remote primary and middle schools in 2021-2022 school year, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said Tuesday.

Jointly launched by the MOE and the Ministry of Finance, the program will select 20,041 and 995 teachers across China for compulsory and non-compulsory education, respectively.

The move is expected to help improve education in areas lifted out of poverty, especially those that were once deeply impoverished.

Subsidies will be provided to selected teachers, and requirements for promotions will be relaxed for them.

