Chinese vice premier stresses ecological protection, technological innovation

Xinhua) 09:09, July 07, 2021

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspects a modern agriculture technological innovation center of the Yellow River Delta in east China's Shandong Province, July 5, 2021. Han made an inspection tour to east China's Shandong Province from Monday to Tuesday. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

JINAN, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng has stressed efforts to strengthen ecological protection and technological innovation to make progress in the country's high-quality development.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour to east China's Shandong Province from Monday to Tuesday.

When inspecting the Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve, Han underlined that the country should respect nature and science.

Efforts should be made to strengthen the protection of wetlands and birds in the Yellow River Delta, reduce the impact of human activities on birds, and improve the environmental quality of bird habitats, Han said.

At a modern agriculture technological innovation center, Han said the development and application of technologies in biological agriculture and saline agriculture are promising.

He called for popularizing the use of the technologies when conditions mature.

Han also stressed that the country should adhere to the innovation-driven development strategy, remedy shortcomings in core technologies, and promote the application of scientific and technological achievements.

The country should devote more investment in basic research and encourage more Chinese equipment to go abroad to participate in international cooperation and competition, Han said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)