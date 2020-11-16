The United States has a terrible record on the environment. On this issue, which concerns the wellbeing of future generations, the U.S.has simply shifted the blame to other countries and run away from its responsibilities, making itself the biggest destroyer of international cooperation on the environment and the biggest threat to the global ecological environment.

Despite this, Keith Krach, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, recently tweeted that “the Chinese Communist Party is the world’s biggest threat to the environment.”

Take a look at China. Ecological civilization has been enshrined in the Chinese Constitution, and the concept that “lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets” has become the consensus of the whole of society. About a quarter of newly-added green space in the world between 2000 and 2017 was in China, making the country the largest contributor to the greening of the global landscape.

In contrast, the U.S. has not only run away from the responsibilities of a major country by refusing to ratify the Kyoto Protocol, but also pulled out of the Paris Agreement. It has rejected binding quantified emissions reduction targets for itself. In addition, its refusal to ratify the Basel Convention has brought huge threats to global ecological environment.

The choices being made by the U.S. government today trample upon the ecological efforts of various countries in environmental protection and conservation.

The New York Times reported that the U.S. administration has rolled back many more rules governing air pollution, oil and gas exploration and exploitation, protection of animals, plants and the environment, and prevention and control of water pollution.

The frequent perverse actions of the US, the most developed country in the world, have hindered global efforts in ecological conservation.

The Guardian recently raised the question of whether the Trump administration really wanted to deal with the climate crisis, and the answer was negative.

The Trump administration regarded the Paris Agreement as a thorn in its side. However, what it really should do is pay more attention to its increasing domestic development contradictions.

The Guardian report said: “The U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate accord is a racist act”, adding that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found that people of color and indigenous communities are disproportionately affected by environmental pollution.

“The Paris Agreement threw a lifeline to millions of people of color facing a premature death. Trump is tearing that away,” it said.

The U.S. has shirked responsibilities on many occasions and undermined the global ecological conservation process. Such practices not only show disdain to the rules of the international community, but also trample on the rights of developing countries and vulnerable groups.

Until today, the U.S. still refuses to ratify the Basel Convention, setting up obstacles to the global management of plastic waste, and showing willful disregard for the global environment and the health of people around the world. These practices are tantamount to bringing huge amounts of waste to developing countries.

The international community is deeply disappointed with the U.S. administration’s withdrawal from international treaties and organizations. Safeguarding the community of a shared future for mankind and addressing global ecological problems requires joint efforts from all countries.

The Guardian remarked that American politicians have moved the world backwards on an issue that has a vital bearing on the future of the earth.

Ecological problems are the common challenges of mankind. Today, all countries are a community with a shared future. The US, acting like an ostrich burying its head in the sand, pays no attention to and refuses to acknowledge the ecological improvement of other countries. It only wants to make up lies to put its own interests above the wellbeing of mankind.

All countries live on the same earth. The US, pursuing its own interests, has damaged international cooperation, been absent from the environmental field, and become the common enemy of mankind.