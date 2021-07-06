Xi champions community with shared future

Xinhua) 20:48, July 06, 2021

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, on Tuesday called on political parties to embrace an idea of global community with a shared future.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech at the CPC and World Political Parties Summit via video link in Beijing.

Xi said great times call for grand architecture, and grand architecture calls for great vision.

"Viewed from the perspective of 'my own country first', the world is a cramped and crowded place perpetuated in fierce competition," Xi said. "Viewed from the perspective of 'a global community with a shared future,' the world is a vast and broad place full of cooperation opportunities."

