Human society again finds itself at historic crossroads: Xi

Xinhua) 20:47, July 06, 2021

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, on Tuesday said that human society has once again found itself at a historic crossroads.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech at the CPC and World Political Parties Summit via video link in Beijing.

It is about hostile confrontation or mutual respect, seclusiveness and decoupling or openness and cooperation, zero-sum game or win-win results, Xi said.

"The choice is in our hands and the responsibility falls on our shoulders," he added.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)