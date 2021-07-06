Development not exclusive privilege of the few: Xi

Xinhua

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, on Tuesday said development is the right of all countries, rather than an exclusive privilege of the few.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech at the CPC and World Political Parties Summit via video link in Beijing.

