Wimbledon tennis Championship

Xinhua) 14:57, July 06, 2021

Emma Raducanu of Britain returns a shot during the women's singles fourth round match between Emma Raducanu of Britain and Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia at Wimbledon tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

