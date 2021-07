We Are China

Lavender blossoms in Valensole, France

Xinhua) 10:55, July 05, 2021

People take selfies among lavender blossoms on the Valensole plateau in Valensole, southern France, July 1, 2021. (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)

