Rwanda and France to "relate much better:" Kagame

Xinhua) 11:12, May 28, 2021

Rwandan President Paul Kagame (R) talks with visiting French President Emmanuel Macron in Kigali, Rwanda, on May 27, 2021. Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Thursday said Rwanda and France are going to "relate much better" to the benefit of two peoples, politically, economically and culturally, during a joint press conference in Kigali with the visiting French President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo by Cyril Ndegeya/Xinhua)

KIGALI, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Thursday said Rwanda and France are going to "relate much better" to the benefit of two peoples, politically, economically and culturally, during a joint press conference in Kigali with the visiting French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron's statement made at the Kigali Genocide Memorial earlier in the day, which recognized France's responsibilities in the 1994 Rwandan Genocide against the Tutsi that claimed over 1 million lives, is "important" and "powerful" and that something "more valuable than an apology" as it told the truth, said Kagame, after meeting his French counterpart at the presidential office.

He highly praised Macron's speech as "an act of tremendous courage," suggesting that the work of historical documentation must continue jointly.

While saying Macron's visit is about the future, instead of the past, the president said Rwanda wishes to "form a strong and sustainable relationship" based on the priorities that matter to the both countries, including many issues discussed in their meeting, such as investment, digitization, gender equality, among others.

"Rwanda shall be a strong partner in all of these areas," he said.

For his part, Macron said since 2017, the two countries have, despite the existing historical challenges, worked together to revive bilateral ties and significant progress has since been made.

He also pledged that France would accelerate the efforts to bring to justice genocide fugitives in France.

Macron arrived in Rwanda Thursday morning for a two-day state visit, the first visit by a sitting French president in eleven years to the central African nation.

The last visit was by then French President Nicolas Sarkozy in February 2010. Macron's visit was also the second visit of a French president since the genocide, which has caused damage to the relations between the two countries that used to be close.

Before departing for Rwanda, Macron said in a tweet, "I have a deep conviction we are going to write together a new page in our relationship with Rwanda and Africa."

Upon his arrival at the Kigali International Airport, Macron was received by Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta and other government officials.

The Elysee Palace said Friday that the French president will name an ambassador to Rwanda in a final step to normalize diplomatic relations between the two countries, a post that has been vacant since 2015.

A French cultural center is also expected to be inaugurated by Macron after a seven-year closure.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)