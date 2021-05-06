France commemorates 200th anniversary of death of Napoleon Bonaparte

File photo taken on Aug. 21, 2019 shows a sound and light show "The Night of Invalides" commemorating the 250th anniversary of Napoleon Bonaparte's birth at the the military museum Les Invalides in Paris, France. France commemorated the 200th anniversary of the death of French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte. Napoleon Bonaparte (1769-1821) died in exile on the island of Saint Helena on May 5, 1821. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

