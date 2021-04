First Distribution Soveclat offers disinfection tunnel in Sartrouville

Xinhua) 09:42, April 22, 2021

Photo taken on April 21, 2021 shows a disinfection tunnel offered by First Distribution Soveclat (FDS), specialized in hygiene products, in Sartrouville, near Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

