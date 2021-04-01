France to start mass vaccination against COVID-19

Policemen walk past a tent at a new COVID-19 vaccination center in Saint-Denis, France, on March 31, 2021. Starting from mid-April people over 60 in France will be able to get vaccinated, from May 15 the vaccination will be open to people aged between 50 and 60 and from mid-June the age limit will be lifted, said French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

