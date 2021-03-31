Home>>
Musee D'Orsay in Paris to be renamed in honor of former president
(Xinhua) 15:00, March 31, 2021
File photo taken on June 23, 2020 shows people visiting Musee D'Orsay in Paris, France. According to the French culture minister, Musee D'Orsay will soon carry the name of former president Valery Giscard d'Estaing to honor his contributions in art and culture. The official name of the museum will now be "Les Musees D'Orsay et de l'Orangerie Valery Giscard d'Estaing". (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- France enters third wave of coronavirus pandemic: PM
- COVID-19 infections rise again in France as gov't mulls easing rules from mid-April
- French ex-president Sarkozy sentenced to 3 years on corruption charges
- France's COVID-19 infections surge by 20,064, deaths top 85,000
- France records 333 coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.