Musee D'Orsay in Paris to be renamed in honor of former president

Xinhua) 15:00, March 31, 2021

File photo taken on June 23, 2020 shows people visiting Musee D'Orsay in Paris, France. According to the French culture minister, Musee D'Orsay will soon carry the name of former president Valery Giscard d'Estaing to honor his contributions in art and culture. The official name of the museum will now be "Les Musees D'Orsay et de l'Orangerie Valery Giscard d'Estaing". (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

