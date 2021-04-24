France will never give in to Islamist terrorism: Macron

Xinhua, April 24, 2021

PARIS, April 23 (Xinhua) -- French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that "in the fight against Islamist terrorism, we will never give in," after a female police officer was stabbed by a man and died of her injuries at a police station southwest of Paris.

"Stephanie was killed in her police station in Rambouillet, on the already damaged lands of Yvelines. The nation stands alongside her family, colleagues and law enforcement," Macron wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the afternoon, the 49-year-old woman working at the police station in Rambouillet, some 60 kilometers from Paris, was stabbed in the throat by the man and died of her injuries.

The 37-year-old man of Tunisian origin, who was not on the radar of intelligence services for radicalization, was shot by the police on the spot and died shortly, French media reported.

An investigation into the attack led by the national counter-terrorism prosecutor's office is under way.

"Once again, the Yvelines department has undergone the severe test of a terrorist attack," said French Prime Minister Jean Castex at the scene of the attack.

On Oct. 16, 2020, a history teacher was beheaded outside a middle school in a Paris suburb for having shown pupils cartoons of Prophet Muhammad in a free speech civic lesson.

France has suffered several terror attacks on home soil, with the deadliest bombings and mass shootings occurring in Paris in November 2015, which killed 130 people and injured more than 400.

