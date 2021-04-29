India, France navies conclude bilateral exercise

Xinhua) 10:04, April 29, 2021

NEW DELHI, April 28 (Xinhua) -- India and France concluded their three-day bilateral exercise VARUNA-2021 in the Arabian Sea, confirmed an Indian Navy official on Wednesday.

The naval exercise witnessed high tempo naval operations at sea, including advanced air defence and anti-submarine exercises, intense fixed and rotary wing flying operations, including cross-deck helicopter landings, tactical manoeuvres, surface and anti-air weapon firings, underway replenishment and other maritime security operations.

Units of both navies honed and enhanced their war-fighting skills to demonstrate their ability as an integrated force to promote peace, security and stability in the maritime domain, said a statement issued by the Indian Navy.

The exercise VARUNA has been a key enabler in building interoperability and strengthening the coordination between the two navies. This exercise has matured over the years with increase in scope, complexity of operations and level of participation.

The seamless coordination, precise execution of manoeuvres, and accuracy in complex exercises characterized the conduct of VARUNA-2021, and has helped further strengthen mutual confidence, inter-operability and sharing of best practices between both navies, added the Indian Navy statement.

Meanwhile, Indian Navy's guided missile frigate "Tarkash" will continue to exercise with the French Navy's Carrier Strike Group (CSG) from April 28 to May 1, participating in advanced surface, anti-submarine and air-defence operations with the French CSG.

