Putin pledges medical aid to India in phone call with Modi

Xinhua) 09:37, April 29, 2021

Xinhua file photos of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Russian Emergencies Ministry will operate flights later on Wednesday to deliver more than 22 tons of supplies to India.

MOSCOW, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday held a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pledging to offer emergency medical assistance to pandemic-battered India.

Putin voiced support to Modi as the South Asian country is hit hard by a drastic increase in COVID-19 infections, the Kremlin said in a press release.

He told Modi that the Russian Emergencies Ministry will operate flights later on Wednesday to deliver more than 22 tons of supplies to India, including 20 oxygen producers, 75 ventilators, 150 medical monitors and 200,000 packages of medicines.

Expressing thanks to the Russian side, Modi also welcomed the registration of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V in India.

