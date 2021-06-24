Home>>
La Samaritaine reopens in Paris after 16 years of closure
(Xinhua) 14:26, June 24, 2021
A peacock mural on the top floor of La Samaritaine attracts customers in Paris, France, June 23, 2021. The emblematic department store of Paris La Samaritaine reopened its doors on Wednesday after 16 years of closure. (Photo: China News Service /Li Yang)
