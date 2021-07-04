Macao reports imported COVID-19 case

Xinhua) 13:22, July 04, 2021

MACAO, July 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) reported one new imported COVID-19 case on Saturday, bringing the SAR's total number of confirmed cases to 55, according to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center of Macao.

The patient, a 22-year-old female Macao resident who studied in Britain, departed from Britain on Friday and arrived in Macao Saturday on a flight via Singapore, the center said.

The woman said she had not been infected with the virus before, nor had she been vaccinated against it.

Another male Macao resident, 24, also tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday. The man, who studied in Switzerland, arrived in Macao on Saturday on a flight via Singapore. He was confirmed to have infected with the virus in January this year, and was temporarily listed as a reinfected case.

