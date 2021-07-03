Hong Kong suspends import of poultry products from Poland, South Africa over bird flu

Xinhua) 10:54, July 03, 2021

HONG KONG, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's food safety authority decided on Friday to suspend the import of poultry meat and products from bird flu-affected areas in Poland and South Africa.

The Center for Food Safety (CFS) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government's Food and Environmental Hygiene Department said the decision was made in view of a notification from the General Veterinary Inspectorate of Poland about an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza in Piaseczyński District of Mazowieckie Region in Poland, and a notification from the World Organization for Animal Health about an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in Msunduzi Local Municipality of KwaZulu-Natal Province in South Africa.

The CFS has instructed the trade to suspend the import of poultry meat and products, including poultry eggs, from the areas with immediate effect.

