Hong Kong suspends import of poultry products from Germany over bird flu

HONG KONG, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's food safety authority decided on Wednesday to suspend the import of poultry meat and products from a bird flu-affected area in Germany.

The Center for Food Safety (CFS) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government's Food and Environmental Hygiene Department said the decision was made in view of a notification from the World Organization for Animal Health about an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza in the District of Osnabrück in the State of Niedersachsen in Germany.

The CFS has instructed the trade to suspend the import of poultry meat and products, including poultry eggs, from the area with immediate effect.

