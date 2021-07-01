China accomplishes building of moderately prosperous society in all respects: Xi

Xinhua) 08:31, July 01, 2021

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, announced on Thursday that China has realized the first centenary goal -- building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

"This means that we have brought about a historic resolution to the problem of absolute poverty in China, and we are now marching in confident strides toward the second centenary goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects," Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said at a ceremony marking the CPC centenary.

