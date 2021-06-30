Flags adorn streets in HKSAR to celebrate 24th anniversary of return

Ecns.cn) 10:36, June 30, 2021

About 200 National flags and regional flags hang in Mody Ln, Tsim Sha Tsui East in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, June 29, 2021. The streets in Hong Kong were decorated with flags as July 1 approaches, which marks the anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in 1997. (Photo: China News Service/ Zhang Wei)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)