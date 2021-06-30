Home>>
Flags adorn streets in HKSAR to celebrate 24th anniversary of return
(Ecns.cn) 10:36, June 30, 2021
About 200 National flags and regional flags hang in Mody Ln, Tsim Sha Tsui East in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, June 29, 2021. The streets in Hong Kong were decorated with flags as July 1 approaches, which marks the anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in 1997. (Photo: China News Service/ Zhang Wei)
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's State Council appoints, removes HKSAR officials
- Hong Kong to usher in better future with support of motherland: HKSAR chief executive
- Actions against relevant personnel, organizations of Apple Daily are in accordance with law: HKSAR chief executive
- Hong Kong to partially relax COVID-19 control after 2 weeks with no local cases
- Lunar soil sent to HK for exhibit, boosts patriotic sentiment
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.