China enhances support for revolutionary martyrs' families

Xinhua) 09:44, June 29, 2021

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Veterans Affairs has urged further enhancing the support for revolutionary martyrs' families to ensure they receive the benefits they deserve and foster a society where heroes are respected.

Local authorities should give priority to family members of revolutionary martyrs when formulating relevant support policies and strengthen registration and data collection in order to keep abreast of their situations, the ministry said in a statement.

It required more efforts to reach out to those family members on routine visits and establish a mechanism for regular contact with them to effectively address their problems in work and life.

It also called for social participation in furthering the support for such families and pragmatic efforts to boost their sense of honor and fulfilment.

