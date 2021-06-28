Home>>
Damage control operation conducted during integrated training exercise
(China Military Online) 11:07, June 28, 2021
Sailors wearing Mission-Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gears man a hose for high-pressure extinction during a recent damage control drill aboard a naval test vessel. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yao Qian)
