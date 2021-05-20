Marine Corps armored vehicles in live-fire training

China Military Online) 15:38, May 20, 2021

Armored vehicles attached to an armored training group of the PLA Navy’s Marine Corps fire at mock maritime targets with live ammunition during a training exercise on April 23, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sun Hongtao)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)