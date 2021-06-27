Chinese film "1921" leads China's box office

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- "1921" led the Chinese box office chart on Friday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed on Saturday.

Set in 1921, the movie intends to provide a panoramic view of the founding of the Communist Party of China 100 years ago.

It pocketed nearly 20.9 million yuan (around 3.23 million U.S. dollars) in presale, accounting for close to 30 percent of the day's total.

"Between Us," a Chinese romantic film that tells the romance between two young musicians, garnered about 15.7 million yuan on the first day of its release, ranking second on the daily chart.

Coming in third was the romantic comedy "Man in Love," which earned 8.24 million yuan on Friday.

