Home>>
Chinese film "1921" leads China's box office
(Xinhua) 09:47, June 27, 2021
BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- "1921" led the Chinese box office chart on Friday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed on Saturday.
Set in 1921, the movie intends to provide a panoramic view of the founding of the Communist Party of China 100 years ago.
It pocketed nearly 20.9 million yuan (around 3.23 million U.S. dollars) in presale, accounting for close to 30 percent of the day's total.
"Between Us," a Chinese romantic film that tells the romance between two young musicians, garnered about 15.7 million yuan on the first day of its release, ranking second on the daily chart.
Coming in third was the romantic comedy "Man in Love," which earned 8.24 million yuan on Friday.
(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- China to hold activities to promote cultural, natural heritage
- China releases new five-year plan for culture, tourism
- "F9: The Fast Saga" continues to top Chinese box office chart
- Dream chaser: dancers and musicians redefining what it means to be disabled
- Trailer: welcome to their distinctive yet beautiful world
- Bronze tree sculpture excavated from Sanxingdui Ruins basically restored
- Xi Focus-Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on archeological research
- Cultural strengths
- One pandemic, two cultures
- China publishes photocopies of Dunhuang's ancient Tibetan literature
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.