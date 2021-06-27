Home>>
Over 1.14 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
(Xinhua) 09:43, June 27, 2021
BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- More than 1.14 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in China as of Friday, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.
