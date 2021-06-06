Timor-Leste receives China-donated COVID-19 vaccines

Xinhua) 11:44, June 06, 2021

Chinese Ambassador to Timor-Leste Xiao Jianguo (3rd L, Front) attends the handover ceremony of COVID-19 vaccines donated by China at the Dili International airport in Dili, Timor-Leste, June 5, 2021. Timor-Leste on Saturday received a batch of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines and syringes donated by China. Timor-Leste's Vice Prime Minister Armanda Berta dos Santos, Chinese Ambassador to Timor-Leste Xiao Jianguo, the Representatives of the World Food Programme and the World Health Organization to Timor-Leste and other officials from the Timor-Leste government attended the handover ceremony of the vaccines at the Dili International airport. (Xinhua)

JAKARTA, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Timor-Leste on Saturday received a batch of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines and syringes donated by China.

Timor-Leste's Vice Prime Minister Armanda Berta dos Santos, Chinese Ambassador to Timor-Leste Xiao Jianguo, the Representatives of the World Food Programme and the World Health Organization to Timor-Leste and other officials from the Timor-Leste government attended the handover ceremony of the vaccines at the Dili International airport.

Ambassador Xiao said the Chinese government has followed closely the COVID-19 epidemic situation in Timor-Leste and attached great importance to its urgent need. At this critical time, China stands in solidarity with Timor-Leste.

Noting that the donation of the vaccines from China is very important and has come in time, Timor-Leste's Minister of Health Odete Maria Freitas Belo thanked China for the donation and praised the traditional friendship and close cooperation between two the countries.

Since 2020, China has always stood firmly with Timor-Leste during all stages of COVID-19 prevention and control and has provided various forms of assistance, said the minister.

