U.S. CDC study shows mRNA COVID-19 vaccines reduce hospitalizations among older adults

Xinhua) 08:42, April 29, 2021

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The two mRNA COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use in the United States, developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, protect against COVID-19-related hospitalization among adults 65 years and older, according to a new study of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The study finds fully vaccinated adults 65 years and older were 94 percent less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than people of the same age who were not vaccinated.

People 65 and older who were partially vaccinated were 64 percent less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than people who were not vaccinated, according to the study published on Wednesday.

The CDC defines "partially vaccinated" as two weeks after receiving the first dose of mRNA vaccine and "fully vaccinated" as two weeks after the second dose.

The assessment looked at hospitalizations in two U.S. hospital networks covering 24 hospitals in 14 states, involving 417 participants.

These are the first real-world findings in the United States confirming clinical trial data showing mRNA vaccines prevent severe COVID-19 illness, according to the CDC.

"These findings are encouraging and welcome news for the two-thirds of people aged 65 and up who are already fully vaccinated," said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

"The results are promising for our communities and hospitals. As our vaccination efforts continue to expand, COVID-19 patients will not overwhelm health care systems -- leaving hospital staff, beds, and services available for people who need them for other medical conditions," she said.

The CDC called for Americans 16 years of age and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

