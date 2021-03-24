2nd batch of China's Sinovac vaccines arrives in Philippines

Xinhua) 16:58, March 24, 2021

MANILA, March 24 (Xinhua) -- The second batch of the Sinovac vaccines donated by China arrived in the Philippines on Wednesday amid the rapid resurgence of COVID-19 infections in the Southeast Asian country.

China's Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian turned over the vaccines to the Philippines.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque said the Philippines is "grateful for the arrival of additional donated vaccines."

"The arrival of these vaccines could not have occurred at a more opportune time considering the continued rise in cases, which in turn increases the need to inoculate more high-risk individuals as soon as possible," Duque said.

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Wednesday 6,666 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 684,311.

The death toll climbed to 13,039 after 47 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said the arrival of the additional CoronaVac vaccines "is a testament that when all nations are working together, we can surmount any challenges ahead."

"The Philippine government will continue to strengthen its collaboration with China to put an end to this pandemic finally," Galvez added.

China delivered a first batch of donated Sinovac vaccines to the Philippines on Feb. 28, becoming the first country to provide COVID-19 vaccines into the Philippines.

The Philippines has approved the emergency use for Sinovac vaccines, along with the vaccines made by Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Russia's Sputnik V vaccines.

The government aims to inoculate up to 70 million Filipinos this year to achieve herd immunity, starting with health care workers, the elderly, and the poor communities in the country of 110 million population.

