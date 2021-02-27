Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Feb 27, 2021
Uruguayan president thanks China for providing COVID-19 vaccines

(Xinhua)    13:24, February 27, 2021

MONTEVIDEO, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou on Friday thanked China for its support in providing COVID-19 vaccines.

Lacalle Pou expressed the gratitude during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Uruguay Wang Gang, according to Secretary of the Presidency Alvaro Delgado.

Accoring to the authorities, Uruguay will launch a vaccination campaign on March 1 to combat COVID-19 following the arrival of vaccines made by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac.

The first stage of the vaccination plan is aimed at inoculating teachers, military personnel, firefighters and police officers, among other essential workers.

On late Thursday, social networks such as Twitter were lit up with messages celebrating the first batch of vaccines to arrive at Carrasco International Airport, the main hub for international flights to and from Uruguay, aboard a flight from Beijing. 

