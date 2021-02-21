Chinese COVID-19 vaccines contribute to global fight against pandemic

China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Blaise Diagne International Airport, Senegal on Feb. 17, local time, making Senegal the first country in West Africa to receive massive doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

“Today is a historic day,” said Senegalese President Macky Sall during the reception ceremony. He also expressed his sincere gratitude to China for the acquisition of these doses of vaccines.

To enhance the R&D, production and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and make them accessible and affordable for all people is of huge significance for achieving a final victory over the pandemic. China is making concrete efforts to promote equal distribution of vaccines and advance international anti-pandemic cooperation, offering as much assistance as possible for other countries, especially developing countries regarding the acquisition of vaccines.

China has offered vaccines to over 50 developing countries, including Pakistan, and has exported and is exporting vaccines to more than 20 countries.

The vaccines donated by China to Pakistan have been officially delivered. Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan attended a launching ceremony in Pakistan of the COVID-19 vaccination drive with China-aided vaccines, and witnessed the administration of the first dose of the vaccine to a frontline healthcare worker. The prime minister expressed heartfelt thanks to China for providing vaccine aid to Pakistan, saying that the Chinese government took the concerns of Pakistan as its own and the Chinese team have acted swiftly and effectively.

On Feb. 15, a batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated by China arrived in Zimbabwe. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa remarked that Zimbabwe was listed by China as one of the first recipients of the vaccine, which indicated that the two countries are good friends and partners. When China was also in need of the vaccines to fight the pandemic, it still offered assistance to Zimbabwe and other developing countries, which explained China's laudable role in the global fight against COVID-19, he said, adding that the doses will bring new hopes to his country.

Bolivian government inked an agreement with Sinopharm online on Feb. 11 for the latter's COVID-19 vaccines. Bolivia's President Luis Arce attended the signing ceremony and expressed sincere thanks for the timely assistance offered by the Chinese government and Chinese people. He said Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine is widely recognized in the world, and it would help his country's massive vaccination and ensure the health of Bolivians.

A batch of China-donated Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Malabo, capital of Equatorial Guinea on Feb. 10. Equatorial Guinean President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo received his first dose of the Chinese vaccine five days later. China is the best friend of Equatorial Guinea and the African continent, he said, adding that the vaccines donated by China saved the lives of Africans. He also congratulated and hailed China for the good deed.

The first batch of China-aided COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Feb. 7. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen received the vaccines at airport. He said the vaccine aid is another example of the friendship and close cooperation between the two countries and their people, and will forcefully advance the development of their comprehensive strategic partnership and the building of a community with a shared future.

China-aided COVID-19 vaccines were shipped to Vientiane, Laos on Feb. 8. Vice President of Laos Phankham Viphavanh noted that China has been providing vaccine assistance to many countries including Laos, which fully demonstrates China as a responsible major country and its commitment to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Serbia is the first European country to massively administer Chinese COVID-19 vaccines to citizens. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic stressed China was the first country to assist Serbia after the outbreak of COVID-19, and the first to offer COVID-19 vaccines to his country. The vaccines are a proof to the great friendship between the two countries, he noted.

The first batch of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines purchased by Hungary arrived at Budapest on Feb. 16. Tamas Menczer, state secretary from the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade remarked at the reception ceremony that the arrival of Chinese vaccines in Hungary was an important outcome of the two countries' cooperation in the fight against the pandemic and reflected the high level of bilateral friendship. He thanked China's timely support and assistance, saying the vaccines would help his country save more lives, accelerate work resumption and promote economic recovery.

Chile recently launched a mass vaccination campaign. According to Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, it is the largest national vaccination campaign in the country. The vaccines developed by Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech already shipped and will be shipped to the country are guaranteeing the execution of the campaign, he said.