Saturday, June 19, 2021

Over 990 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

(Xinhua) 15:58, June 19, 2021

BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- More than 990.25 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in China as of Friday, the National Health Commission said on Saturday. 

