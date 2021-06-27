Xi stresses creating new achievements ahead of CPC centenary

Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng visit the "Red Building," once the main campus of Peking University, and learn about the history of preparation and founding of the Communist Party of China at an exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, June 25, 2021. A group study session of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee was held on Friday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed efforts to make new achievements that will stand the test of time and are worthy of the people, ahead of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC.

Xi made the remarks on Friday when addressing a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

Xi said that sites and heritage related to the history of the CPC are the most precious spiritual wealth.

The CPC's revolutionary heritage is the source of spiritual strength for Chinese Communists in the new era, he said.

Xi urged efforts to safeguard the country established by the revolutionary martyrs and develop it well, calling for new achievements that can live up to the expectations of the revolutionary forefathers, stand the test of time and are worthy of the people.

On Friday afternoon, Xi led members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on a visit to the "Red Building," once the main campus of Peking University, and learned about the history of preparation and founding of the CPC at an exhibition.

Xi also led the Political Bureau members to a former residence of Mao Zedong, where he worked and lived for 17 years from 1949.

After the visits, Xi chaired the group study.

Xi stressed that sites and heritage related to the CPC's history are scattered all over China, representing the Party's glorious history and great achievements and its pursuits, sentiments, responsibilities, sacrifices, and dedication.

Xi said since the 18th CPC National Congress, he has visited basically all major sacred revolutionary sites and memorials related to revolutionary history during his inspection tours.

Each visit meant spiritual enlightenment, Xi said.

He urged efforts to educate the whole Party to consistently follow the guidance offered by scientific theories.

The extensive spread of Marxism in China gave birth to the CPC, Xi said, noting that the reason why the Party can get things done and why socialism with Chinese characteristics is good is because Marxism works.

Xi called on the entire Party to stay firm in upholding ideals and convictions. "Communism is the lofty ideal of our Party," Xi said.

He stressed efforts to strengthen the belief in socialism with Chinese characteristics and overcome difficulties to secure new victories on the new journey of fully building a modern socialist country.

Xi emphasized the importance of guiding CPC members to stay committed to the Party's original aspiration and founding mission, noting that for the Party that has governed a country for a long term, nothing is more dangerous than deviating from its original aspiration and becoming out of touch with the people.

Xi also stressed education that teaches the entire Party to stick to the glorious revolutionary traditions, which are a powerful spiritual driving force for forging ahead.

Currently, China is in a crucial period of realizing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and the revolutionary spirit must not be abandoned, Xi said.

Nor can the Party give up modesty, prudence, and its other traditions such as guarding against arrogance and impetuosity, working hard, as well as diligence and thrift, Xi noted.

The Party must maintain its courage of fearing no enemies or risks and daring to fight and win, Xi stressed.

Xi also demanded the Party to stick to self-reform, which provides a strong support for the Party's governance capacity.

He ordered efforts to advance the full and strict governance over the Party.

Xi also demanded sound protection, management and utilization of sites and heritage related to the CPC's history.

Historical nihilism should be opposed and resisted, he said.

Xi said the sites and heritage should be used to guide young people to foster ideals that carry forward the revolutionary traditions.

