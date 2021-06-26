China, Singapore make progress in follow-up talks on trade-pact upgrade

Xinhua) 13:29, June 26, 2021

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- China and Singapore have achieved positive progress in the second round of follow-up talks on the upgrading of the China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (CSFTA), the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Friday.

The two countries conducted in-depth discussions on rules related to cross-border service trade, investment, telecommunications and other sectors in the meetings held via teleconference from June 17 to 25, according to the MOC.

The two sides also agreed to carry out negotiations on market access negative lists for service trade and investment in the next round of talks.

The CSFTA came into effect in January 2009. The two countries launched follow-up talks over the upgrade to the pact in December 2020, with a view to advancing bilateral trade and investment liberalization and facilitation.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)