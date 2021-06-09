Chinese defense minister holds talks with Singaporean counterpart

Xinhua) 13:58, June 09, 2021

BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe Tuesday spoke with Singapore's Minister for Defense Ng Eng Hen over a video call.

Wei said China and Singapore maintained sound ties since their establishment of diplomatic relations more than 30 years ago.

The two sides have worked together to help each other in times of difficulties and challenges since the start of the COVID-19 epidemic, said Wei.

The two sides should maintain high-level communication, advance pragmatic cooperation, and strengthen multilateral coordination to make greater contributions to the development of bilateral relations, Wei said.

Ng said that Singapore is ready to improve cooperation with China in defense and security and other areas to promote the development of relations between the two countries and their militaries.

The two sides also exchanged views on the international and regional situation and issues of common interests.

