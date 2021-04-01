Chinese FM Wang Yi meets Singaporean counterpart

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds talks with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan in Nanping City, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 31, 2021.

FUZHOU, March 31 (Xinhua) -- China and Singapore on Wednesday expressed their willingness to deepen pragmatic cooperation and further develop bilateral relations.

The agreement was made when Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan in Nanping City, Fujian Province.

Noting that last year marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Singapore, Wang said China is willing to strengthen strategic communication, deepen pragmatic cooperation with Singapore, and make joint efforts to maintain regional peace and stability and to improve global governance.

Wang said the two countries should work together to oppose "vaccine nationalism" and prevent "vaccine divide," calling for both sides to jointly upgrade the level of China-ASEAN relations.

China supports ASEAN to uphold the principles of non-interference in internal affairs and help cease chaos and resume stability in Myanmar in the ASEAN way, Wang added.

Balakrishnan congratulated the Communist Party of China on the 100th anniversary of its founding, adding that Singapore is willing to exchange views with China on the upgrading of the ASEAN-China Free Trade Agreement, and to enhance the level of cooperation between ASEAN and China.

