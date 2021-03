Video: We Are China

FMs of four Asian countries to visit China

Xinhua) 16:50, March 30, 2021

BEIJING, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin will visit China from March 31 to April 2.

They are visiting at the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Tuesday in Beijing.

