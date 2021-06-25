Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (12)

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Political parties, political leaders and friendly individuals in other countries have extended warm congratulations on the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the glorious course and great achievements of the CPC, and conveyed their wishes to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the CPC.

Those sending congratulatory messages include:

Jean-Pierre Raffarin, former French prime minister;

Adrian Nastase, president of the Titulescu European Foundation and former Romanian prime minister;

Lydia Mikheeva, president of Russian Public Council;

Upendra Yadav, chair of the Central Committee of the Janata Samajbadi Party of Nepal;

Bruno Araujo, president of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party;

Wojciech Konieczny, president of the Polish Socialist Party;

Massimiliano Ay, political secretary of the Communist Party (Switzerland);

Christian Huttemeier, secretary general of Venstre, or Denmark's Liberal Party;

Norbert Walter-Borjans, leader of the Social Democratic Party of Germany;

Jacques Cheminade, chairman of the French party Solidarity and Progress;

Ek Sam Ol, president of the Cambodia-China Friendship Association;

Takeshi Noda, president of the Japan-China Society;

Chuah Poh Khiang, chairman of Association of Belt and Road Malaysia;

Jeremy Bradshaw, chairman of Britain Club of British Conservative Party.

