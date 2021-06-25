Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (11)

Xinhua) 15:02, June 25, 2021

Tourists admire the skyline view of Lujiazui area at the Bund in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 6, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Political parties, political leaders and friendly individuals in other countries have extended warm congratulations on the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the glorious course and great achievements of the CPC, and conveyed their wishes to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the CPC.

The following is an edited summary of some of these messages.

Muhaimin Iskandar, general chairman of the National Awakening Party and deputy speaker of the People's Representative Council of Indonesia, said the successful domestic and foreign policies the CPC formulated have enabled China to make unprecedented achievements in different fields.

The National Awakening Party is ready to maintain sound cooperation with the CPC and hopes to learn from the great success of the CPC, he said.

Sompong Amornvivat, leader of Thailand's Pheu Thai Party, said that under the leadership of General Secretary Xi and the CPC, China has made great strides in the development of various fields.

China has brought the COVID-19 epidemic under control and achieved a robust economic recovery, which is impressive, he added.

Asif Ali Zardari, former Pakistani president and co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, commended the CPC's leadership in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that General Secretary Xi has led China to play a positive and important role in international affairs, which has set an example for other countries.

Chandra Prakash Mainali, general secretary of the Communist Party of Nepal (Marxist-Leninist), said that under the leadership of the CPC, the Chinese people have been successfully carrying out reform and opening up and have pushed forward socialism with Chinese characteristics towards prosperity and strength.

Abou el-Fadhl Baadji, general secretary of Algeria's National Liberation Front, said that over the past 100 years, the CPC has navigated China's development towards modernization and the country has made great progress in politics, science, culture, industry, technology and other fields, winning admiration and respect from the rest of the world.

Expressing admiration for achievements the CPC has made in the past century, General Secretary of the Portuguese Communist Party Jeronimo de Sousa said the CPC has led China to play an increasingly important role on the world stage.

