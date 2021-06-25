Special graduation ceremony held for university girl fighting cancer

Photo shows Sun Ying. (Photo courtesy of Henan Provincial Cancer Hospital)

A special graduation ceremony was held for Sun Ying, who has melted many hearts with her inspiring smile and hand-drawn diary with cartoon avatars of herself, at Henan Provincial Cancer Hospital on June 23, in central China’s Henan province.

Sun, 23, was awarded a bachelor’s degree in oil painting by Professor Zhao Guoxiang with Henan Normal University.

Wearing her graduation cap and gown, she smiled and received her bachelor’s degree amid a round of applause from her teachers, friends, family members, doctors, and nurses present.

As Sun could not attend the graduation ceremony at the university due to receiving cancer treatment, the university decided to hold a special one for her at the hospital where she has stayed for the past few years.

The graduate has been struggling with cancer treatment since 2015, when she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system. To make things worse, she lost her father, a lung cancer patient.

Despite this tragedy, Sun never gave up. She has undergone more than 50 chemical treatments and experienced cancer recurrence, all while living with the painful side effects that come along with chemotherapy.

The optimistic girl has caricatured her experience in fighting against the disease and is sharing her works with other cancer patients to encourage them.

Sun carried on with her studies, despite having to put her schooling on hold for two years because of cancer recurrence, and finally finished all the curriculum and exams with good grades.

“It has been a very exhausting journey, but all my efforts are worthwhile when I hold my diploma. I want to thank my alma mater for helping me again and again and for giving me confidence and determination. I will continue my treatment and repay the kindness of my university,” she said emotionally at the ceremony.

Sun’s battle with cancer has warmed the hearts of many people, Zhao Guoxiang said, wishing the optimistic woman all the best in the future.

Sun hopes to live a good life and take good care of her mother after prevailing over the disease. “I want to be a teacher if I’m recovered and pay back to society and to those who helped me,” she said.

