FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021: Mauritania vs. Yemen

Xinhua) 13:44, June 23, 2021

Abdallahi Mahnoud (L) of Mauritania vies with Abdulmuain Al Jarshi of Yemen during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 qualifying round football match between Mauritania and Yemen in Doha, Qatar, June 22, 2021. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

