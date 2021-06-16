Highlights of WC Asian Qualifiers

Xinhua) 14:00, June 16, 2021

Wu Chun-Ching (C) of Chinese Taipei celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Group B second round football match between Kuwait and Chinese Taipei at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 Preliminary Joint Qualification in Kuwait City, Kuwait, June 15, 2021. (Photo by Ghazy Qaffaf/Xinhua)

